Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

