Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AZN stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

