Addison Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

