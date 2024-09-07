Addison Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,945,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

Xylem stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

