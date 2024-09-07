Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

