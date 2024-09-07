Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

