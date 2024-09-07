Addison Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $471.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

