Addison Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $208.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

