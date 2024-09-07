Addison Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $45.57 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

