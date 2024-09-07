Addison Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

