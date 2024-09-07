Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

