Addison Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $198.47 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

