Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $97.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

