Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 62 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,848,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 149.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 267,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $136,124,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $597.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $607.94. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.