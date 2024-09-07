Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 6,915 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 61.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

