Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $9,513,000. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

