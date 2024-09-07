Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.