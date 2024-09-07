Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,759,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 71.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.36 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

