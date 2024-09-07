Addison Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

