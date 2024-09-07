Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

