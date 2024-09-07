Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adient were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Adient by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

