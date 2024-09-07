Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average is $519.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

