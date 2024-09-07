Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $115,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.