Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06.
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
