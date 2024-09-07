AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average is $172.78. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.