Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

