Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $157.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $179.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

View Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.