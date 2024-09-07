Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,657 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,884.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 992 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BUD opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.