Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1,080.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

