Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,982 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

CASH opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

