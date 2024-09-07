Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,107 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

