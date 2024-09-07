Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,793 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,397 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,062,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

