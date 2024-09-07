Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after buying an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $58.83 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

