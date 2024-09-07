Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

NSA opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

