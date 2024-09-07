Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

