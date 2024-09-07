Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in US Foods by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in US Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.