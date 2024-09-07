Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

TNDM stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

