Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

