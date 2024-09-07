Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 388,843 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

