Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

REM stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

