Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.