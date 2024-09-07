Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 7,494 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at $425,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.21 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PANL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

