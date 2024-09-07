Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,562 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ING Groep by 17.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ING Groep by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ING Groep by 2,566.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 894,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 860,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

