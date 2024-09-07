Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on VYX
NCR Voyix Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NCR Voyix Company Profile
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.