Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.