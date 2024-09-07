Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in BOX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

