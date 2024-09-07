Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,304,753 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZ stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

