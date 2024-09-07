Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 240 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

