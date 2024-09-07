Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GSK by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

