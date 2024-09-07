Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

