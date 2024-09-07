Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UWM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UWM by 124.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 1,743.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,819 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $840.13 million, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $45,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 94.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

